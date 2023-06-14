Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 177121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Oncimmune Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.10. The company has a market cap of £12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Oncimmune

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill bought 48,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,157.70 ($12,709.83). 32.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

