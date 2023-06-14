Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Position Decreased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oil States International worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 179,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.61 million, a PE ratio of 233.83 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

