Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $259.70 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $259.70 million and $8.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.60 or 0.06708972 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04553264 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,723,556.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

