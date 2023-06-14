NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

