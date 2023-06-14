NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,441,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,370,664. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

