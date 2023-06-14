NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 2,066,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 457.8 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.