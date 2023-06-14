Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 157,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,707. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.