Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 73,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.57.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

