Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,096 shares.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
