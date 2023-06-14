Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,096 shares.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.