Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 177.2% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 15,020,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 153,371 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 136,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 146,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

