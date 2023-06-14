Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
