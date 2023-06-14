Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Articles

