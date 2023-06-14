Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $4.99. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 176,428 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.