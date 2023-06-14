Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $4.99. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 176,428 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after acquiring an additional 987,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 216.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 950,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

