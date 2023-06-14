Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 269,682 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

