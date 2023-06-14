Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 269,682 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
