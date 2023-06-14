NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.44 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and $634,950.88 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,621,690 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

