NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NSK Trading Up 3.7 %

NSK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. NSK has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

