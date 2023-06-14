NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRXPW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

See Also

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

