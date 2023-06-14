NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.71 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.