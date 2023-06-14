Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $118.52

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $115.29. Nova shares last traded at $116.76, with a volume of 24,303 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nova by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 103,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nova by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after buying an additional 89,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

