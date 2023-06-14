Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 1,212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 4,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is an airline company, which engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It offers routes to destinations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. It operates through the Domestic Norway and Other geographical segments. The company was founded on January 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Featured Articles

