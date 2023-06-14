NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.85

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2964875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

About NortonLifeLock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.