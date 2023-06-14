NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 144,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

