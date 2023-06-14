Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.