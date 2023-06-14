Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,511 shares changing hands.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

