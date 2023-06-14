Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Noah stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Noah by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1,542.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

