Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,028 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

