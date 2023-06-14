NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Reiterated by 3M

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.44 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.