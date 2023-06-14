NextEra Energy Partners, LP to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

