NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

