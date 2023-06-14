NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,622 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

