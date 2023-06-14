NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after buying an additional 1,259,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,693. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

