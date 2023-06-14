Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is Flight Deck Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,474 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor comprises about 6.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 1,358,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

