NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.38

NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

NeXplore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

NeXplore Company Profile

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns.

