NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 523735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
