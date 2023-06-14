Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NEWTL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.