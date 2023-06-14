New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.15. New Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 153,120 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGD. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

