Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $437.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.79.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

