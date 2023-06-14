Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $422,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nestlé

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.