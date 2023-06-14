Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) rose 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,679,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 826,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,581,859 shares in the company, valued at $33,227,037.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,581,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,227,037.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 101,600 shares of company stock valued at $306,484. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market cap of $645.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 664,497 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

