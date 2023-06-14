Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Short Interest Update

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.3 %

NVTS stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.34. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

