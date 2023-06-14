National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $6,675,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.08%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

