Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 965.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,902. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

