Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 49.9% in May

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NBTX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,683. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanobiotix (NBTX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.