Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 49.9% in May

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NBTX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,683. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

