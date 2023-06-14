Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

MYE stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.43. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $215.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

