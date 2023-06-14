Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 11,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,264. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 297.23% and a negative return on equity of 295.23%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Motorsport Games

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

