Monero Price Tops $137.20 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $83.61 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $137.20 or 0.00528814 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,948.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00298514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00058800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00405716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,291,738 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

