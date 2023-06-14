Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

