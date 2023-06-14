Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 213 ($2.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

