MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND Technology stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.