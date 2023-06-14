MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
MIND Technology stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
MIND Technology Company Profile
