Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.06 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $385.10 million and $10.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,042,510,493 coins and its circulating supply is 917,009,084 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,042,174,972.8400393 with 916,479,413.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41491615 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $11,211,199.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

