Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 99,880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 86,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Midland Exploration

(Get Rating)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.